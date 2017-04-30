Here is the latest fishing report from Dave Graybill, longtime Eastern Washington outdoor radio host and angler:

I know walleye anglers have been frustrated by the long, cold spring we are having.

Water temperatures are still lower than usual on our walleye waters. Fishing is still slow on Banks Lake and Potholes Reservoir. I did get a report the other day about the bite picking up on Moses Lake. The walleye fishing typically is going great by the 1st of May.

As I mentioned in an earlier report, I am going to switch to fishing for smallmouth bass on Banks Lake. It may be a good time to do the same on Potholes and Moses Lake. There is a big tournament on Potholes on the first weekend in May. We’ll see how the pros do down there. I hope they really whack them. It would inspire me to try harder for walleye.

Also, you may have heard that the water level on Lake Roosevelt was going to be lowered so far that the Keller Ferry couldn’t even run. That plan has changed but I hear that people are getting stuck in the sand at the launch at Spring Canyon. It might be tough at Keller, too.

Good thing the trout fishing is so good at our area lakes. That should keep people busy until the big reservoirs warm up.

