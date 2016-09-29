The changes to coho fishing regulations have started to occur on an almost daily basis, and this time state Fish and Wildlife has announced a marine area where hatchery coho can be kept very soon.

Beginning Saturday (Oct. 1) until further notice, anglers fishing in southern Puget Sound (Marine Catch Area 13) west of a line from the southern-most point of Devil’s Head at the southern end of Key Peninsula to the eastern boundary of Tolmie State Park may keep hatchery coho.

State and tribal fishery managers originally planned to keep the area closed when preseason forecasts showed a poor return of coho to Puget Sound.

But, it looks like a sufficient number of hatchery coho are returning to the Squaxin Island tribal net pens to open a small section for sport fishing. This will now affect impacts on wild coho or chinook.

For a map of this area, visit http://wdfw.wa.gov/news/attach/rc_sep2916a.pdf.

Daily limit in this area is two salmon, and anglers need to release wild chinook and wild coho. Anglers may fish with two poles if they have a Two-Pole Endorsement.

Eastern waters within southern Puget Sound are not affected by this rule change and will open Saturday (Oct. 1) as planned with a two salmon daily limit, plus anglers must release wild chinook and all coho. Anglers cannot fish this area with coho onboard their vessel.

This comes after state fisheries announced openings in some sections of the Green, Snohomish, Skagit, and Cascade rivers as well as northern portion of Lake Washington.