This is the time of the ski and snowboard season where we gain a little bit of new snow on the mountain tops only to see it melt away.

Freezing levels during the over-hyped “2016 Rain and Wind Stormageddon” late last week brought anywhere from 4 to 14 inches of snow to places like Crystal Mountain, Mount Baker, Whistler-Blackcomb and White Pass, but last night despite another deluge in the Pacific Northwest a soaring freezing elevation caused most of it to turn into a muddy mess.

“We are still really early and as of (Wednesday) we had a foot of snow in the higher elevations, but now we’ve taken a couple steps backwards and it is just pretty wet,” said Tiana Anderson, the sales and marketing director at Crystal Mountain Resort.

“We need a good two feet of snow and were halfway there, but that is fine since it is only Oct. 20,” Anderson said. “We have been busy with maintenance projects and getting staff hired for this winter.”

Anderson says they have an “inkling in their bones” that this could be an early winter ski and snowboard season.

“If you look back at 2005-06 season we opened on Nov. 4, and in 2006-07 we opened Nov. 14, which both were very early openings,” Anderson said. “The winters seem to be pretty cyclical and on a 10-year year cycle where we see these early snow seasons so maybe it’s our turn again. After that we’ve had some late openings and disastrous seasons, and were hoping to pull a winning card this year.”

The White Pass Ski Area also reported via email on Thursday morning they had 14 inches of fresh powder.

Whistler-Blackcomb Resort in British Columbia – about five hours north of Seattle – reported a whopping 29.5 inches of snow fell through Tuesday in the alpine area of the mountains. Another 21.6 inches of snow was sitting at the mid-mountain Pig Alley weather station on Whistler Mountain.

“We don’t have any dates yet to when we’re going to open besides our official opening day (Nov. 24), because the operations team is still hard at work getting everything ready,” said Sarah Morden, a publicity manager at Whistler-Blackcomb Resort.

Another 10 inches or so of snow was expected to fall through Saturday, and the Canadian mountains seemed unaffected by this current warming trend in Washington.

Whistler-Blackcomb Resort staff wants to remind skiers and snowboarders amped for the upcoming season that access to the mountains is not permitted until opening day.

Larry Schick, a longtime local meteorologist offered his take of the current weather situation on his website www.powderpoobah.com.

“A wet weather system is moving into the mountains overnight with a 7000 ft snow level, yeah kinda high,” Schick said. “We will get new snow from this system, as the snow level drops Thursday to 5,500 feet. As a result, the upper slopes will see additional snow coverage. Whistler will benefit the most over the next 24 hours with 4 to 12 inches of new snow above 5,000 feet. “

“We’ve seen new snow covering the upper slopes at most ski areas during the last couple of weeks, with this series of October storms,” he said. “This October has been pretty good for mountain snow, so far. Whistler has said at this rate, they may consider opening before Thanksgiving.”

The National Weather Service reports the snow level will be at 5,000 to 5,500 feet on Friday with rain likely. There is a chance of rain or snow now through Wednesday with the freezing level staying around 5,000 to 6,500 feet.

Snow was also falling on higher elevations to the south in Oregon at places like Mount Hood and Timberline resorts.