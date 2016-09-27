Another unexpected stronger than expected coho return this time to a northern Puget Sound river will allow fishing for coho and other game-fish to open on the Skagit and Cascade rivers from Wednesday (Sept. 28) through Nov. 30.

The Skagit from the mouth to Cascade River Road (Marblemount) Bridge is open with a four coho daily limit, and no more than two may be wild fish. Bait is prohibited with anti-snagging rule and a night closure in effect.

The Cascade River from the mouth to Rockport Cascade Road Bridge is open with a four coho daily limit, and an anti-snagging rule and night closure in effect.

The Sauk River is also opening for game-fish fishing from Wednesday (Sept. 28) through Nov. 30.

The locations open for game-fish fishing are the Skagit from the mouth to the Highway 530 Bridge at Rockport. Trout minimum size limit is 14 inches with a two fish daily limit. Dolly Varden and bull trout minimum size limit is 20 inches. All other game-fish and statewide rules apply. The section from Highway 530 Bridge at Rockport to Gorge Powerhouse is open for catch-and-release, except a two hatchery steelhead daily limit.

The location of the Cascade open for game-fish fishing is from the mouth to Rockport Cascade Road Bridge. Trout minimum size limit is 14 inches with a two fish daily limit. Dolly Varden and bull trout minimum size limit is 20 inches. Other game-fish and statewide rules apply.

The section of the Sauk open for game-fish fishing catch-and-released is from mouth to White Chuck River, except a two hatchery steelhead daily limit.

All of these areas scheduled to open to fishing for game-fish on Dec. 1.

Sport anglers should be aware that tribal fisheries are underway and must avoid interfering.