LAS VEGAS (AP) — No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz needed to be helped off the court with an injury to his left foot in the Philadelphia 76ers’ summer league game Saturday night against Golden State.
Fultz appeared to roll his ankle in the second half and was helped to the locker room by two teammates.
It was the last thing the Sixers wanted to see just when they appeared to be ready to put years of misery behind them. They have dealt with significant injuries to center Joel Embiid and last year’s No. 1 pick, Ben Simmons, over the last three years.
“Oh no no no,” Embiid tweeted, “don’t do this to us.”
Fultz was taken for X-rays and there was no immediate word on the extent of his injury. The former Washington star had eight points in 15 minutes.
