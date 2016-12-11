Dominic Zwerger scored twice for Everett in the 5-3 win.

Dominic Zwerger scored twice to help the Everett Silvertips to a 5-3 win over the visiting Spokane Chiefs in a Western Hockey League game on Sunday.

Zwerger also had an assist. Riley Sutter and Graham Millar scored for Everett (21-4-5-0), which sits in first place in the WHL’s U.S. Division.

Patrick Bajkov and Matt Fonteyne had two assists each for Everett.

Jaret Dolan-Anderson scored twice for Spokane (13-11-5-1).