Dominic Zwerger scored twice to help the Everett Silvertips to a 5-3 win over the visiting Spokane Chiefs in a Western Hockey League game on Sunday.
Zwerger also had an assist. Riley Sutter and Graham Millar scored for Everett (21-4-5-0), which sits in first place in the WHL’s U.S. Division.
Patrick Bajkov and Matt Fonteyne had two assists each for Everett.
Jaret Dolan-Anderson scored twice for Spokane (13-11-5-1).
