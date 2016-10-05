Graham Millar provides go-ahead goal in third period.

Graham Millar scored the go-ahead goal 14:40 into the third period, and the Everett Silvertips went on to a 3-1 victory over visiting Tri-City before 2,733 at Xfinity Arena on Wednesday.

Dominic Zwerger tied the score at 1-1 on a power-play goal 1:31 into the second.

Maxwell James had scored in the first period for Tri-City.

Noah Juulsen added an empty-net insurance goal.

Everett’s Carter Hart only needed to make 15 saves.