Graham Millar provides go-ahead goal in third period.
Graham Millar scored the go-ahead goal 14:40 into the third period, and the Everett Silvertips went on to a 3-1 victory over visiting Tri-City before 2,733 at Xfinity Arena on Wednesday.
Dominic Zwerger tied the score at 1-1 on a power-play goal 1:31 into the second.
Maxwell James had scored in the first period for Tri-City.
Noah Juulsen added an empty-net insurance goal.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks' Doug Baldwin and teammates meet with Seattle Police Department officers
- Report: Oregon expected to start true freshman QB Justin Herbert vs. Huskies
- First fame then arrest for Saudi teen who chatted up U.S. woman
- Justin Britt's progress is one reason Seahawks' Pete Carroll is bullish on offensive line's future
- Redhook’s owner lays off half of Woodinville brewery production staff
Everett’s Carter Hart only needed to make 15 saves.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.