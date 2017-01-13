Devon Skoleski scores twice as Everett beats Kamloops 4-0.
The Everett Silvertips continued their recent run of success against the Kamloops Blazers on Friday night, winning 4-0 in a road Western Hockey League game.
Devon Skoleski scored twice for Everett (27-5-6-1), which improved to 12-0-2 in its last 14 games against the Blazers.
Gymnastics
• Oregon State, ranked No. 9 in the nation, topped Seattle Pacific 194.525 to 189.425 in a season-opening meet at Brougham Pavilion. Darian Burns was second in the all-around for SPU with a 37.225. OSU’s Kaytianna McMillan won at 37.225 and also won the vault and bars and tied for first on the floor. Returning All-American Lauren Glover was fourth on the floor at 9.725.
