A lack of expected chum salmon destined for the Nisqually River has prompted state Fish and Wildlife to close the sport fishery beginning on Nov. 16.
This affects fishing for all fish species from the mouth to military tank crossing bridge (located one mile upstream of mouth of Muck Creek). Pierce/Thurston counties.
If the spawning escapement goal for chum is achieved then there could be a possibility the fishery will reopen. The Nisqually Tribe is also closing their fisheries.
