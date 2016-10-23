Here is the latest fishing report from Dave Graybill, longtime Eastern Washington outdoor radio host and angler:

I am very excited about some of the fall fishing opportunities in our region.

Last year I had some terrific trips on both Potholes Reservoir and Banks Lake.

We caught a lot of quality walleye, and it should be good again this season. I know that there are very good numbers of walleye below Wells Dam, too, and I plan to spend some time there.

My next adventure, though, will be to upper Rufus Woods Reservoir.

I am going to be targeting rainbow and triploid trout on this trip. I had reports of excellent fishing throughout the spring and summer, and as most of you know, fall and winter is the best time to fish Rufus Woods for trout.

Trolling plugs or large Wooly Bugger fly patterns, or even casting Rooster Tails and spoons can be productive. I may throw in some walleye gear, too. The upper end of Rufus Woods is famous for walleye fishing.

So, if the trout bite is slow, I may jig or troll for walleye. I suspect that the trout fishing will be so good I won’t have time to try for walleye.

We’ll see, and I will let you know how I do.

For details or Graybill’s weekly report visit his website at http://www.fishingmagician.com/.