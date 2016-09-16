Final word is usually given a week before the digging dates, if toxin levels are below the allowable amount.

The first day of autumn is fast approaching, and razor clam lovers can begin making tentative plans to hit the coastal beaches from Oct. 14 clear into New Year’s Eve.

“We wanted diggers to be able to put dates on their radar,” said Dan Ayres, the head state Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish manager.

If all goes according to plan and marine toxin levels stay below the cutoff threshold, the first digs will occur during evening low tides from Oct. 14-21. Final word is usually given a week before the digging dates.

“We are seeing a fairly significant increase in harmful algae cells, particularly on Long Beach Peninsula, and to a lesser degree on Twin Harbors,” Ayres said. “It is something to watch, but not anything close to what we saw (when beaches were closed in the spring of 2015).”

Ayres says there was also some signs of domoic acid – a natural marine toxin produced by certain types of marine algae that can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities.

The entire coast was closed for razor clams in late May 2015 when domoic acid spiked well above the 20 parts-per-million (PPM) cutoff level.

By last Christmas, marine toxins waned at Long Beach, Mocrocks and Copalis, and state fisheries was able to reopen beaches for razor clam harvest. Twin Harbors was closed the entire season due to elevated toxin levels.

Since 1991, when the toxin was first detected on Pacific Coast, outbreaks of domoic acid have prompted the cancellation of three entire razor-clam seasons in Washington — the last one in 2002-03.

The most recent samples showed 3.0 PPM at Long Beach on Aug. 23; 11.0 at Twin Harbors on Aug. 23; 1.0 at Copalis on Sept. 1; 2.0 at Mocrocks on Sept. 1; and 4.0 at Kalaloch on Aug. 17.

Despite a late start, postseason totals from the 2015-16 season revealed 327,545 diggers took home more than 4.6 million clams for a 13.8 daily catch per digger.

A breakdown showed 187,261 digger-trips from Jan. 7 through May 8 (162,558 during the 2014-15 season) at Long Beach yielded more than 2.61 million clams (2.29 million) for an average of 14.0 (14.1) clams per person.

At Copalis from Dec. 24 through May 21, 69,536 digger trips (58,626) saw a harvest of 952,020 clams (780,625) for a 13.7 (13.3) average. At Mocrocks from Feb. 19 through May 22, 70,747 digger trips (58,739) had 965,623 clams (818,645) harvested for a 13.6 (13.9) average.

Updated estimates show Long Beach has the largest population seen in the last 25 years with a total allowable catch (TAC) this coming season of 4,895,624 clams (4,768,605 in 2015-16 season and 3,885,492 in 2014-15). Clams are also much larger, averaging 4.3 inches compared to 4.0 in 2014-15.

Twin Harbors is also strong with a TAC of 1,896,631 (1,295,784 and 2,662,861). Average size is 4.4 inches compared to 4.3 the past two seasons. Best clam density was found along the northern two-thirds of beaches.

Copalis has seen a slight dip with a TAC of 2,083,449 (2,511,869 and 2,101,961), but still remains on par with the past four seasons. Average size is 4.0 inches, comparable to 4.3 inches in 2014. Look for the best digging between Ocean Shores and north of Ocean City to Conner Creek.

The TAC at Mocrocks wasn’t available, but surveys showed a decrease in the population and less digging days this coming season. The TAC in 2015-16 was 3,390,148 compared to 4,480,617 in 2014-15 and much higher than 1,819,335 in 2012-13. Average size is 4.7 inches up from 4.5 in 2015. Look for best opportunities in the Copalis Rocks and Moclips areas.

Populations are strong at Kalaloch although most clams are small. Setting a season is still in discussions between the state, tribal and Olympic National Park officials.

The population of Kalaloch clam recruits this summer found 5,715,655 compared to 501,890 in 2015-16 and 990,040 in 2014-15.

The last time Kalaloch had a season was 2011-12, when it was open for three days. The state is looking for input about having a season given the fact that very few clams will be larger than 4 inches (average in recent surveys was 3.4 inches).

The TAC on Copalis, Mocrocks and Kalaloch are shared evenly between the state and tribes, thus the recreational number of clams taken and digging days are less than those at Twin Harbors and Long Beach.

Proposed dates: Oct. 14-16 at Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis, Mocrocks; Oct. 17-19 at Long Beach, Twin Harbors; and Oct. 20-21 at Long Beach.

Other dates : Oct. 28-30, Nov. 12-16, Nov. 26-28, Dec. 12-18 and Dec. 29 at Long Beach and Twin Harbors; Oct. 31-Nov. 4, Nov. 30-Dec. 5 and Dec. 26-28 and Dec. 26-28 at Long Beach; Nov. 17-19, Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 30-31 at Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks.

Public comment is being taken for the upcoming season. Send to razorclams@dfw.wa.gov. The completed 2016-17 assessment is available at http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/seasons_set.html.