Clam diggers will need to pay attention to the size of the clams they gather at the Quilcene Bay Tidelands in Hood Canal.

The minimum size limit will be increased from 1 ¼ inches to 1 ½ inches across the longest diameter of the shell for Manila, native littleneck, cockle, or butter clams from the public tidelands on the west side of Quilcene Bay north of the county boat ramp.

The new rule will take effect from April 1 until further notice.

State Fish and Wildlife indicated this removes the exception to the state-wide minimum size limit for clams at Quilcene Bay Tidelands.

In a state fisheries news release it states the smaller minimum size of 1 1/4 inches was in place because historically clams on the public tidelands in Quilcene Bay tended to be stunted and did not often reach the standard minimum harvest size of 1 1/2 inches.

The likely cause is due to a smaller biomass of oysters, which in turn has lead to a more normal growth pattern for Manila clams.