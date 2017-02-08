The next Olympics are still a year away, and already, Shaun White is thinking about the games after that.
The Summer Games, that is.
The world’s best-known snowboarder tells The Associated Press he’s exploring competing in Tokyo in skateboarding, which will be added to the program for 2020.
The 30-year-old, two-time Winter Games gold medalist has excelled on both the snow and on the ramps since he was a kid. Of the 23 X Games medals he’s won, five of them came in vert at the Summer X Games.
The International Olympic Committee is adding street and park skateboarding, neither of which are White’s specialty. He’s a vert jumper but says he’d like to give it a shot at park, which mixes vertical jumps with street features like rails and stairs.
