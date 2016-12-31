It didn’t take long for Dalvin Cook to announce his future plans.

The Florida State running back said he will enter the NFL draft. Cook’s announcement on Saturday, which he made via video on Instagram, came less than 24 hours after the 10th-ranked Seminoles defeated No. 6 Michigan in the Orange Bowl.

“These last three years were the best of my life,” said Cook, who is expected to be a first-round selection. “It’s an unbelievable feeling right now. I can’t describe it. It is only up from here.”

The Miami native wrapped up his collegiate career with an impressive Orange Bowl performance. He was named the MVP after rushing for 145 yards along with three receptions for 62 yards in FSU’s 33-32 win.

“He’s always part of this family. He’ll never not be part of this family and we want the best for him,” Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher said after the game. “Whoever drafts him will be the luckiest team in the world. Somebody is going to be happy.”

Cook leaves Florida State as its all-time leading rusher with 4,464 yards. He is also the first running back in Atlantic Coast Conference history to rush for 4,000 yards in three seasons.

He was a finalist for the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back, with 1,745 yards, which broke his own FSU single-season record set last year. His 135.8 yards per game are seventh in the Football Bowl Subdivision and third among Power Five conference backs.

Cook also showed that he can be an all-purpose back with 33 receptions for 488 yards and a touchdown. He had two 100-yard receiving games this season, becoming the first FSU running back in 10 years to do that.

