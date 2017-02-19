The next milestone for Florida State coach Mike Martin is the NCAA-record 1,975 career wins by the retired Augie Garrido.

Martin on Sunday joined Garrido as the only coaches to win 1,900 games . Mike Martin Jr., who has been with his dad as a player or assistant for more than half of those wins, said 2,000 isn’t out of the question considering the Seminoles have averaged 51 a season since the elder Martin took over in 1980.

“Don’t bet against him,” Martin Jr. said. “He’s done it for a long time and done it well.”

Martin Sr. turned 73 on Feb. 12 and is under contract through the 2018 season. The Seminoles are the preseason favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference.

“Every single coach in our locker room has a lot to do with what has transpired in this program the last 38 years,” Martin Sr. said. “It’s been a great ride. We just want that ride to continue to where we’re trying to get to. I’m not going to sit here and say it doesn’t mean anything.”

Martin Jr. celebrated his 44th birthday on the same day his dad reached win No. 1,900 with an 11-3 victory over VCU. Martin Jr. was part of 152 wins as the Seminoles’ catcher from 1993-95 and 931 wins as an assistant since 1998.

If Mike Martin Sr. goes past Garrido, the career wins record might stand forever, Martin Jr. said.

“It’s a different age,” he said. “You’re not going to be able to see guys do the longevity thing with how hard they have to go at it now. Just a sign of the times. I don’t think anyone will come close.”

___

A look around the country:

800 FOR FOX: North Carolina’s 5-4 sweep-clinching win over Kentucky on Sunday gave Mike Fox his 800th career victory with the Tar Heels. Fox, in his 19th season, is the winningest coach in program history.

TITANS WIN 2 OF 3: Cal State Fullerton took two of three against Stanford in one of the opening weekend’s top series. Connor Seabold scattered five hits over seven innings in a 1-0 win Friday, and John Gavin pitched six shutout innings and Taylor Bryant drove in five runs in an 8-1 win Saturday. Stanford beat the Titans 7-6 on Sunday on Matt Winaker’s RBI single in the 11th inning.

TCU SWEEP: Top-ranked TCU outscored Penn State 27-7 in a three-game sweep. Freshman Nick Lodolo, the highest unsigned draft pick in 2016, was the starter in Sunday’s 9-3 win. The lefty allowed three hits and struck out seven in five innings.

PENGUIN POWER: Youngstown State’s Andrew Kendrick, who hit four home runs in 50 games last season, hit five in the Penguins’ three games in a tournament in Clarksville, Tennessee. He had a solo homer against Austin Peay on Friday, a solo shot and three-run homer against Indiana State on Saturday and a grand slam and solo homer against Illinois State on Sunday. Kendrick had 11 RBIs for the weekend.

RUN, RUN, RUN: Loyola Marymount matched a program record Sunday with seven stolen bases against UC Santa Barbara, which made it to the College World Series in 2016. LMU totaled 10 steals while taking two of three.

REBEL REVELRY: Mississippi used a five-run sixth inning to erase a four-run deficit and beat East Carolina 8-6 Sunday, giving the Rebels their first sweep of a top-10 opponent since 2010. Attendance of 33,070 for the three games in Oxford, Mississippi, was a school record.

___

AP Sports Writer Joe Reedy in Tallahassee, Florida, contributed.