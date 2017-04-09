If there was one place to pursue salmon in the Pacific Northwest it is located in the iconic western Strait of Juan de Fuca.

While many earmark Sekiu as a summer destination spot for salmon fishing, many are now figuring out that late winter and early spring can be a hot time for hatchery chinook.

“The Sekiu area can be regarded as the end of the winter season Mecca for hatchery chinook averaging 10 to 12 pounds,” said Tony Floor, director of fishing affairs for the Northwest Marine Trade Association, who made two trips in recent weeks to the western Strait.

“It was a good as it gets for salmon fishing, and we had four chinook in the boat before noon (on March 26),” Floor said. “The other nice thing about Sekiu at this time of the year is you can have the water just about to yourself. On the day two days we fished there was only us and a couple of other boats from the Caves to Eagle Point.”

A check from April 2 can verify just how good fishing was at Olson’s Resort as 13 boats with 25 anglers hooked and took home 29 hatchery-marked chinook, and on April 1 (no fooling here) another eight boats with 17 anglers landed 28 hatchery-marked chinook.

To make this an even more enticing fishery is the fact that the major fishing grounds are just a short boat ride around the Sekiu jetty, which is even manageable for small boats to hit the prime locations. Granted that some days the gentle swells and early spring weather can lull you into easy access, there are other days of unpredictable weather and strong westerly winds will keep most anglers on the shore.

For the past four years – Floor who fished Sekiu often in the hey-days of the late 1970s and 80s – has rediscovered the great nuances that Sekiu has to offer anglers during the month of April.

“The bottom line is the chinook are there at Sekiu, and have been there since it opened in mid-February,” Floor said. “The fish are feeding on abundant four-inch long sandlance (candlefish) and large-sized 7-inch herring. There was a lot of bait and big adult spawning chinook along with hungry cormorant birds. The best fishing was down on the deck of the sandy bottom at depths of 115 to 120 feet.”

Mind you Floor points out that this is fishing and not always catching, and has witnessed his fair share of slow days to lights-out get your limit in a matter of a few hours fishing.

The other highlights of this fishery is that unlike other marine areas, which premature early-season closures are dictated by in-season management guidelines, those aren’t applied to the Sekiu area more commonly known by anglers as Marine Catch Area 5. It is also a place where the daily limit is two hatchery-marked chinook unlike some others where the catch limit is one salmon daily.

The area as Floor puts it isn’t on state Fish and Wildlife’s radar with just about no fishing effort and no high encounter impacts on wild fish.

“It is an open door salmon fishery all the way to April 30, and that is unlike Areas 6, 7, 9 and 10 where sometimes an early closure can happen,” Floor said. “Outside of the weather, at Sekiu you can plan for a whole month of fishing time without any worries.”

The action at Sekiu can happen on both sides of the tidal exchange, and Floor likes to fish the ebb tide near the Caves at depths of 100 to 150 feet, and will troll with his downriggers keeping the weighted lead balls bouncing off the sandy bottom in a westerly direction to Eagle Bay or Hoko Point.

The key like in any salmon fishery during the winter is locating the baitfish and staying right on top of the schools where hungry salmon are likely to be right on their tails.

During a flood tide, he will move shop to the Slip Point Buoy – located just east of Clallam Bay – and troll in an easterly direction past Mussolini Rock, the Coal Mine and Slide Area toward Cod Fish Bay.

Floor says you can grab just about anything out of the tackle box to use for these feeding chinook, but whole or plug-cut herring, a Silver Horde or Coyote spoons or even a white hoochie (plastic squid) will get them to bite. Ace Hi-Flies are also worth your time to keep in the gear line-up.

The drive from Seattle can make for a long trip that includes a ferry boat ride (another option is to drive south to Olympia and then up the eastern side of Hood Canal) and then a three-hour drive to Port Angeles and then west along Highway 112 to Sekiu.

“The remoteness will have you fishing almost by yourself and maybe on the weekends you’ll share it with 10 other boats,” Floor said. “Be sure to bring your toothbrush, and stay for a couple days to make it worth your time.”

There are two resorts at Sekiu that offer amenities, moorage and fuel. They are Olson’s Resort, located on the very west end of town, and Van Riper’s Resort on the left hand side just off the main road into town.

”I think it is fantastic place to be in April, and one of the few great places to fish before everything starts to shutdown until summer,” Floor said.