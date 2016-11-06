Here is the latest fishing report from Dave Graybill, longtime Eastern Washington outdoor radio host and angler:
My wife Eileen and I were surprised by the almost clear skies we had last Wednesday, so we decided to make a quick run up to Wells Dam.
I had seen someone catching a lot of big walleye there a couple of weeks ago, and I have wanted to try it myself.
Eileen was amazed at the new launch that the Douglas County PUD had completed here earlier this year. The double ramp with a dock, large parking area and restroom are quite an improvement over the old site just below the dam.
When we ran up to the dam another boat was working the far side, so I started on the bar below the old ramp.
I started casting a jig and got a fish on the third cast!
It was the wrong kind, though. It was a sucker.
I switched to back trolling with Rapalas and Flicker Shads and caught a few more fish, but they were the wrong kind, too. Two were small trout and the other was a big pike minnow. We were glad we went anyway.
It was a beautiful fall day, sunny and warm and it was great just to out on the water.
For details or Graybill’s weekly report visit his website at http://www.fishingmagician.com/.
