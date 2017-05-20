INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sebastien Bourdais was taken to a hospital Saturday after slamming head-on into the SAFER barrier during Indianapolis 500 qualifying.
Safety team members spent about 10 minutes getting the Frenchman out of the car before placing him on a backboard. He was awake, alert and was taken to Indiana University Methodist Hospital for further observation.
The Dale Coyne Racing driver had just completed two laps over 231 mph — the fastest laps of the day — when his car wiggled coming through the second turn. The car slid up the track, into the wall and flipped over before coming to a stop down the backstretch.
Bourdais won the season-opening race at St. Petersburg, Florida.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Michael Bennett escalates criticism of ESPN's Stephen A. Smith
- Why the obituary for Eudocia Tomas Pulido didn’t tell the story of her life in slavery
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- 3 charged with assault after brutal beating of Metro rider captured on cameras
- Family of musician Chris Cornell disputes he killed himself VIEW
___
More AP auto racing: http://racing.ap.org