The Seattle Times

Zachary Moore scored 34 points and Brendan Westendorf added 29 as the Seattle University men’s basketball team defeated Texas Rio Grande Valley 96-84 at KeyArena on Saturday night.

Moore was 11 of 14 from the field and 8 of 10 on three-point attempts. Westendorf, who also had six assists, was 10 of 16 from the field, and 5 of 8 from three-point range.

Overall, the Redhawks (10-11, 2-4 Western Athletic Conference) shot 62.5 percent from the field (30 of 48) and were 58.3 percent on three-point attempts. William Powell had 22 points and seven rebounds for Seattle U, which led 53-40 at halftime.

Nick Dixon had 26 points and eight rebounds for Texas Rio Grande Valley (10-14, 2-5), and Antonio Green had 22 points.

