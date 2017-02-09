Powell has 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Redhawks to a 90-65 victory at Chicago State.
CHICAGO — William Powell scored 24 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and had six assists to help Seattle beat Chicago State 90-65 on Thursday.
Seattle led by just three points at halftime and took its first double-digit lead at 70-59 on a Powell layup. His basket came during a 14-0 run to make it 77-59 with 5:16 to go.
Matej Kavas had 18 points and Zack Moore had 17, including five three-pointers, for Seattle (12-11, 4-4 Western Athletic Conference). The Redhawks made 13 of 26 three-pointers and shot 57.9 percent overall.
Fred Sims Jr. scored 26 points for Chicago State (6-21, 1-8) and Trayvon Palmer added 23 points with nine rebounds. No other Cougar scored more than six.
