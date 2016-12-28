Chima Moneke scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as UC Davis beat Seattle University 72-65 on Wednesday night at KeyArena.
Chima Moneke scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as UC Davis beat Seattle University 72-65 on Wednesday night at KeyArena.
Moneke was 9 of 15 from the field for the Aggies (7-7). Brynton Lemar added 20 points.
Seattle trailed by 12 at intermission but closed it to four, 45-41, on a layup by Zack Moore with 14 minutes to play. Lemar replied with two jumpers and Siler Schneider hit a layup and a three-pointer and UC Davis pulled away again 54-41 with 10:30 left. Seattle got as close as three points after that, 61-58 with 3:40 left.
Moore, William Powell and Brendan Westendorf had 17 points apiece for the Redhawks (7-7).
Most Read Stories
- Seattle's Franz Wassermann, 96, warns of chilling parallels with Nazi era | Jerry Large
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- Dallas win over Detroit Monday night helps Seahawks in quest to get No. 2 playoff seed in NFC
- The 4 best special occasion restaurants for the Seattle area
- ‘Star Wars’ actor Carrie Fisher, known for acerbic comic flair, dies at 60
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.