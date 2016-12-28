Chima Moneke scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as UC Davis beat Seattle University 72-65 on Wednesday night at KeyArena.
Chima Moneke scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as UC Davis beat Seattle University 72-65 on Wednesday night at KeyArena.
Moneke was 9 of 15 from the field for the Aggies (7-7). Brynton Lemar added 20 points.
Seattle trailed by 12 at intermission but closed it to four, 45-41, on a layup by Zack Moore with 14 minutes to play. Lemar replied with two jumpers and Siler Schneider hit a layup and a three-pointer and UC Davis pulled away again 54-41 with 10:30 left. Seattle got as close as three points after that, 61-58 with 3:40 left.
Moore, William Powell and Brendan Westendorf had 17 points apiece for the Redhawks (7-7).
Most Read Stories
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- Seattle's Franz Wassermann, 96, warns of chilling parallels with Nazi era | Jerry Large
- India jet-fighter deal poses threat to Boeing, Lockheed jobs in U.S.
- Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman decides to take a break from the 'privilege' of holding press conferences
- Debbie Reynolds, star of ‘Singin’ in the Rain,’ dies a day after daughter Carrie Fisher’s death VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.