Chima Moneke scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as UC Davis beat Seattle University 72-65 on Wednesday night at KeyArena.

Chima Moneke scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as UC Davis beat Seattle University 72-65 on Wednesday night at KeyArena.

Moneke was 9 of 15 from the field for the Aggies (7-7). Brynton Lemar added 20 points.

Seattle trailed by 12 at intermission but closed it to four, 45-41, on a layup by Zack Moore with 14 minutes to play. Lemar replied with two jumpers and Siler Schneider hit a layup and a three-pointer and UC Davis pulled away again 54-41 with 10:30 left. Seattle got as close as three points after that, 61-58 with 3:40 left.

Moore, William Powell and Brendan Westendorf had 17 points apiece for the Redhawks (7-7).