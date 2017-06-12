“I am grateful to Coach Steidl for her 11 years of service to the university and wish her well in the future,” said Seattle U athletic director Shanie Fink in a statement.

Seattle University announced that Trisha Steidl will not return to coach men’s and women’s track and field and men’s and women’s cross country in 2017-18.

“I am grateful to Coach Steidl for her 11 years of service to the university and wish her well in the future,” said Seattle U athletic director Shanie Fink in a statement.

This past spring, the Seattle U men’s and women’s track and field teams placed sixth and fifth, respectively, at the Western Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships.

Golf

• Philip Jonas of Surrey, B.C., shot 3-under 69 to earn medalist honors in leading the field of 57 players who competed Monday in U.S. Senior Open qualifying at the par-72 Bellingham Golf and Country Club.

Keith Henderson of Blaine, shot even-par 72 to claim the only other available spot in this qualifier. Jonas and Henderson, both professionals, advance to play in the U.S. Senior Open, June 29-July 2 at Salem Country Club in Peabody, Mass.

Tennis

• Former Washington Husky star Kyle McMorrow won the Seattle City Open men’s singles title Sunday at Lower Woodland Park. McMorrow, the top seed from Tumwater, defeated No. 2 seed Oleksiy Arovin from Redmond 6-4, 6-4. Alex Vlaski and Vivek Varma won the men’s open doubles title.

High school soccer

Matt Williams of Archbishop Murphy High was named Gatorade Washington Boys Soccer Player of the Year. The senior forward led the Wildcats to a 22-0 record and a third straight Class 2A title. He had 37 goals and 19 assists.