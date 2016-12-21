Redhawks can’t keep up with Mustangs in second half.
The Southern Methodist women’s basketball team scored a season high in a 77-43 rout of Seattle U at the Moody Coliseum in Dallas on Wednesday.
Dai’ja Thomas scored a team-high 13 points, and was one of five Mustangs to reach double figures. Alicia Froling recorded her eighth double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
SMU (9-4) went on a 12-0 run to start the game, as Seattle (3-11) didn’t score its first basket until the 5:32 mark of the first quarter. The Mustangs shot 77.8 percent (7 for 9) from the field in the first quarter, but Seattle fought back to cut the lead to six at the end of the first quarter, 19-13.
With the lead still six, 31-25, at halftime, SMU went on a 16-4 run to open the third quarter, stretching its advantage to 18 points, 47-29, with five minutes remaining in the period.
The Mustangs outscored Seattle 46-18 in the second half and led by as many as 37 points in the fourth quarter.
“It’s not the way we wanted to end (the trip),” SU coach Suzy Barcomb said. “We did some good things in the first half and Alexis was good, but we couldn’t keep it going.”
SU’s Alexis Montgomery scored 20 points for the second straight game. She shot 8 for 21 from the field and pulled down seven rebounds to go with a pair of steals. Ashlyn Lewey had 11 points and six rebounds off the bench, connecting on three three-pointers.
