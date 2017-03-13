Seattle University’s Alyssa Reuble was selected as the Western Athletic Conference pitcher of the week after she threw a perfect game in an 8-0 five-inning softball win over South Dakota.

She needed just 41 pitches to blank the Coyotes. Reuble’s gem was the first perfect game in Division I this season and the first by a WAC pitcher since the 2010 season. It also marks the third perfect game in program history.

Baseball

Seattle U’s Dalton Hurd and Jake Prizina have been named Western Athletic Conference hitter and pitcher of the week, respectively.

Hurd, a junior outfielder, hit .529 for the week with nine hits, including three doubles. He drove in four runs, scored four runs himself and stole four bases as the Redhawks split games with Indiana State and Pacific.

Prizina, a sophomore, made two starts last week and earned a pair of wins for the Redhawks. Against Indiana State, he went eight scoreless innings, allowing three hits and one walk with four strikeouts to earn the victory. On Sunday, he faced Pacific and allowed two runs on seven hits over six innings with six strikeouts for his second win in six days.

Hockey

The Everett Silvertips recalled right winger Dawson Butt from the Everett Jr. Silvertips.

Butt, a native of Buckley, made his WHL debut earlier this season and has suited up in a pair of games with the Silvertips. He’s the third player raised and trained in the state to sign with the Silvertips.