The Redhawks play at Washington State on Nov. 15 and Washington on Nov. 24 before hosting California on Dec. 19.

The Seattle University men’s basketball team will host California, which highlights its 2017-18 schedule.

The Dec. 19 game at KeyArena against the Golden Bears is one of three matchups against Pac-12 teams for the Redhawks. Seattle U will play, Washington State on Nov. 15 in Pullman and Washington on Nov. 24 at Alaska Airlines Arena.

First-year coach Jim Hayford will face his previous team Eastern Washington on Dec. 3 at KeyArena. The regular season begins Nov. 10 at Saint Louis and the Redhawks play 11 non-conference games, including four games in the 2K Classic.

SU’s schedule includes 18 home games, including split evenly between KeyArena and the Connolly Complex.

“Ideally, you want a schedule that will test you during non-conference play,” Hayford said in a statement released by SU. “You want to schedule solid home games for your fans to see. We look forward to playing like schools, we want to schedule other Jesuit Catholic schools, and playing large schools that are part of the Power Five conferences as we constantly look for ways to raise our RPI and the stature of our program.”

Seattle U’s opens WAC play Jan. 6 at KeyArena against Grand Canyon. The Redhawks play five of its first seven conference games at home. SU ends the regular season with three road games before the WAC tournament starts March 8 in Las Vegas.

“(Those last three road games) provides some adversity that should get us ready for Las Vegas and the conference tournament when you want to be good, win three games and make it to the big dance,” Hayford said.