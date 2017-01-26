Senior William Powell, who comes from an athletic family and whose parents owned a gym, learned basketball skills at an early age and has been among the most versatile players for the Redhawks in his career.

William Powell grew up in a gym. Literally.

Before Powell found his way to Seattle University’s basketball team, hundreds of hours of his boyhood in Huntsville, Ala., were spent hanging out in gyms, especially the one his parents own.

William’s father, Harry Powell, played junior-college basketball and signed with Alabama — though he left to join the Navy and never played for the Crimson Tide — while his mother, Rose Magers-Powell, is an accomplished volleyball player and coach who won a silver medal with the U.S. women’s volleyball team at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Magers-Powell now coaches volleyball at Alabama A&M University. The Powells also run a successful club volleyball program called the Rocket City Volleyball Club.

So, while mom was coaching her volleyball club at one end of his parents’ gym in Huntsville, William would pass the time by shooting hoops on the basketball court at the other end.

Often, Harry would be coaching him.

“Dad was my personal trainer,” William said. “That’s my workout partner, man. He shoots me straight, shows me what I’m doing wrong and what I’m doing right, and what I need to get my head straight. That’s my guy.”

Harry Powell trains youth basketball players in Huntsville, and is also an experienced mixed-martial arts coach — William and his younger brother, Brandon, took judo for a while, but ultimately gravitated to ball sports.

Now in his third year as a Seattle U starting forward, William (6 feet 6, 225 pounds) credits his father for molding him into the basketball version of a five-tool baseball player.

“He’s like a Swiss Army knife for us,” Seattle U basketball coach Cameron Dollar said. “He’s got a lot of different uses. We’ve put him in a lot of different positions.”

In three years as a starter for the Redhawks, William, a senior, has played multiple roles. He’s held down the small-forward position, matched up with opposing teams’ bigs, and even directed the offense from the point-guard spot.

As the Redhawks (9-10, 1-3 WAC) settle into a three-game homestand at KeyArena — they play Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Saturday night — Powell is averaging 10.1 points per game and leads the team with 30 offensive rebounds and 72 assists.

“He’s as true of a basketball player as you’ll see in that sense of the word,” Dollar said. “He’s been able to consistently rebound, he’s led us in charges his whole life, and he scores in a variety of different ways.”

Yet despite his solid fundamentals and overall versatility, Powell’s route to Division I basketball was somewhat circuitous.

Coming out of Huntsville High in 2012, Powell had a handful of offers from mid-tier schools like Southern Illinois and Long Island University, but he was also on the radar of Power Five programs such as West Virginia and LSU.

Harry says LSU showed strong interest in his son, but the Tigers stopped recruiting William after head coach Trent Johnson left abruptly to go to TCU. Bob Huggins at WVU also saw potential in William. But the Mountaineers thought William was a bit underdeveloped.

“A lot of people were telling me I needed more development in my game because I was only 17 when I graduated high school,” William said. “At the time I was like 6-5, 195 pounds, so I was a little skinny kid. They wanted to see me develop and mature and get bigger and stronger.”

So when the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., offered William a prep-school spot for a year, the Powells accepted.

William trained under then-IMG basketball coach Loren Jackson while taking first-year college classes online.

“Loren Jackson is a grassroots coach. If you want to play basketball, he is there to push you. (William) learned how to work and he learned the game,” Harry said of his son’s year at IMG. “He already had a high basketball I.Q. He developed a passion for it, and it exposed him to a lot of big-time players. Being with (Jackson) allowed him to learn how to play the game big-time.”

Former Seattle U assistant Amadou “Pape” Koundoul was a friend of Jackson’s, and he came away from a recruiting trip to Bradenton impressed by William’s abilities. Before long, Dollar had come out to Florida to take a look for himself.

“As soon as Dollar saw him, he walked off the court and called me,” Harry Powell said.

It didn’t take much to convince William to leave the South for Seattle. A Navy veteran, Harry had fond memories of the city from his time stationed in Bremerton as a young man. He encouraged his son to take the visit to Seattle, and by the end of the trip, William decided Seattle U was the place for him.

“My experience here, I’ve loved every bit of it,” William says. “It’s been a fun ride.”

The Redhawks made it to the WAC tournament championship game during Powell’s sophomore year, but haven’t been back since.

What will it take for them to be competitive against the WAC’s best in Powell’s final year?

“It’s gonna take some grit,” Powell said. “It’s gonna take us managing to lead the young guys, and it’s going to take everybody giving their all.”