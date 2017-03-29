Jim Hayford leaves a successful run at Eastern Washington to build a Seattle University men's basketball team that's had two winning seasons in the past eight years.

Seattle University plucked Jim Hayford away from Eastern Washington and hired him to coach its men’s basketball team.

Multiple sources confirmed to the Seattle Times a report from Gary Parrish at CBSSports.com that Hayford will to take the job. The Redhawks are expected to make a formal announcement today.

In the past three seasons, Hayford has compiled 66 wins with the Eagles – an average of 22 per season – while EWU made three postseason appearances, including the 2015 NCAA tournament that broke a nine-year drought.

Hayford was 106–91 (.538) during six seasons at Eastern Washington.

This season, the Eagles finished 22-12, including a pair of wins over Seattle University. They were second in the Big Sky at 13-5.

Prior to joining EWU in 2011, Hayford spent the previous 10 years at Division III Whitworth where he won 79 percent of his games and compiled a 217–57 record.

Hayford, who turns 50 in May, becomes Seattle U’s 16th head coach. He follows Cameron Dollar, who was fired May 13 after an eight-year tenure.

Sources with knowledge of the situation say Hayford emerged from a group of five finalists that included Ken Bone, the former head coach at Washington State and Portland State.