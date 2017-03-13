Seattle U plays at Wyoming and Washington State plays at Brigham Young.

The Seattle University women’s basketball will play at Wyoming in the first round of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament on Thursday. The game time will be released Tuesday morning.

Washington State (12-19) opens WNIT action at Brigham Young (20-11) on Thursday.

“We are thrilled to be part of the WNIT and extend our season,” said Seattle U coach Suzy Barcomb in a release. “What a wonderful opportunity for this senior class to take the court again and continue to show leadership to the underclass.”

Seattle U (15-17) earned an automatic berth in the tournament by finishing second in the Western Athletic Conference regular-season standings. Wyoming (21-9) was 13-5 in the Mountain West Conference.

WSU earned the Pac-12’s automatic bid. The conference awards its automatic bid to the first team in the standings that did not make the NCAA tournament. WSU was seventh in the league.

Note

• Eastern Washington plays Texas State on Thursday in the Women’s Basketball Invitational.