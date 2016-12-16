Kaylee Best poured in 26 points and the Seattle University women’s basketball team won a road game for the first time this season, defeating Denver 75-72 Friday night.

DENVER — Kaylee Best poured in 26 points and the Seattle University women’s basketball team won a road game for the first time this season, defeating Denver 75-72 Friday night.

“We ran some good sets and got the ball moving,” SU coach Suzy Barcomb said. “Kaylee played one of her best games of the season, and we came up with some good plays down the stretch.”

Ashlyn Lewey nailed a three-pointer for a 66-57 lead with 3:30 left for SU (3-9). Denver (3-9) cut its deficit to four, but Best drained a three-pointer at the 2:07 mark and two foul shots for a five-point lead with 32 seconds remaining.

Alexis Montgomery scored 15 points for the Redhawks.