Redhawks get balanced scoring effort in 64-51 road victory against Chicago State to improve to 3-0 in WAC play.

Four players scored in double figures as the Seattle University women’s basketball defeated winless Chicago State 64-51 Saturday afternoon in Chicago.

Jacinta Beckley led a balanced effort with 15 points on 7-for-9 shooting. Alexis Montgomery recorded her second double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds. She also had six assists. Kaylee Best scored 11 points, including three threes, and Wilma Afunugo registered 10 points off the bench.

Seattle U (6-12, 3-0 WAC) improved to 3-0 in conference play for the first time since 2012-13, when it was 7-0. Seattle U leads the series against Chicago State 8-3.

The Redhawks shot 47.4 percent (27 of 57) from the field. They held a 40-20 lead in points in the paint and a 19-2 advantage in bench points.

Seattle U led 23-7 after the first quarter and was never really challenged as the Cougars (0-18, 0-4) couldn’t close the margin to single digits and remained winless this season. The Cougars had forced overtime in Thursday’s loss to Utah Valley.

The Redhawks will host Grand Canyon in another WAC game Saturday.