The Seattle University women’s basketball team rebounded from its second conference loss, defeating host Cal State Bakersfield 63-52 Saturday afternoon.
The Redhawks used a balanced attack and outebounded the Roadrunners 45-39 to maintain second place in the Western Athletic Conference with their win at the Icardo Center.
Trailing 26-24 at halftime, Seattle U (12-14, 9-2 WAC) outscored Bakersfield 20-12 in the third quarter to take control.
“Our team really wanted to stay in second place today,” said Seattle University coach Suzy Barcomb. “We cleaned up on the boards, especially offensively. We shot our free throws incredibly well today. Claire (Metoyer) was huge for us as well.”
Alexis Montgomery had 17 points and four steals to lead Seattle University. Metoyer had 12 points, nine rebounds, and five assists.
Wilma Afunugo had nine points and seven rebounds for Seattle U.
The Redhawks made 22 of 25 free-throw attempts and they outscored CSUB 20-10 off turnovers.
