Jennifer Plummer scores in 17th minute and the Redhawks earn their third shutout of the season.

Jennifer Plummer found the back of the net in the 17th minute and the Seattle University women’s soccer team earned its third shutout of the season in a 1-0 final against Gonzaga at Championship Field.

“This was a great performance for us, especially rebounding off a tough loss (at Washington State on Thursday),” said SU coach Julie Woodward. “We went deep into the bench and got good minutes from everyone. This felt like a true team win. It was also great to see Jenny get a goal and out defense to get another shutout.”

The first two shots of the match came from Gonzaga (4-3-1), but the Redhawks (3-4-1) made good on their first opportunity of the day.

Natasha Howe set the play up, sending in a low cross from the left flank. Near the back post, Ayana Robles was the first Redhawks to touch it, using her body to control the ball back toward the front of the goal mouth. With Gonzaga goalkeeper Allison Seifert coming off her line to make a play on the cross, Plummer was able to step up through traffic and volley a shot into the open net at the 16:32 mark.

Other women’s soccer

Washington junior Shannon Simon scored early but the Huskies (5-3-1) fell 2-1 at Southern Methodist (6-2-0).

Simon scored in the 10th minute but SMU tied it in the 66th minute on Vanessa Valadez’s goal and went up 2-1on Claire Oates’ goal in the 79th minute.

Men’s soccer

• The Washington men’s soccer team improved to 5-2 after defeating College of Charleston 2-0.

“It was the first game in a while that we actually came out and started well,” said coach Jamie Clark. “It makes life easier when you’re not starting from behind. The confidence builds as you play, you score the first goal and you regroup from there.”

The team’s persistence offensively paid off in the 20th minute when Scott Menzies made his first goal of the season. In the 38th minute, the Huskies scored off a corner kick taken by Handwalla Bwana. Bwana’s ball found the feet of Garret Jackson for the goal.

• Four different players scored at Championship Field as the Seattle University men (4-3-0) earned a 4-0 shutout of visiting Davidson (1-5-0).

Jeff Rose, Julio Rubio, David Olsen and Medo Youseff scored for the Redhawks. Ozzie Ramos had two assists.