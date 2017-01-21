Alexis Montgomery had 25 points and 14 rebounds for the Redhawks.
The Seattle U women’s basketball team ran its Western Athletic Conference record to 4-0 with a 86-60 win over Grand Canyon at the Connolly Complex on Saturday afternoon.
The last time the Redhawks (6-12) were 4-0 in conference was 2012-13, when they started 7-0.
Alexis Montgomery, who is second in the WAC in scoring, had 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting and 14 rebounds for Seattle.
SU’s Kamira Sanders added 24 points on 11-of-14 shooting.
Seattle shot 53.3 percent from the field and out-rebounded the Antelopes (10-6, 2-1) 37-23.
Brie Mobley scored 28 points and Marina Laramie added 18 for the Lopes.
Seattle is at New Mexicto State on Thursday at 6 p.m.
