Another close game against New Mexico State, and another tough result for the Seattle University women’s basketball team.

New Mexico State, unbeaten in the Western Athletic Conference, defeated Seattle U 64-61 on Saturday at the Connolly Complex.

Seattle U lost 73-69 in overtime at New Mexico State (21-6, 13-0 WAC) last month and once again the Redhawks (12-16, 9-4) gave the Aggies a good game.

Seattle U’s Wilma Afunugo made one of two free throws to cut her team’s deficit to one point at 60-59.

After a pair of free throws by New Mexico State, Seattle U’s Alexis Montgomery missed a three-pointer that could have tied the score and the Aggies held on.

Kamira Sanders scored 20 to lead the Redhawks. Afunugo and Kaylee Best each added 11 points.

Zaire Williams scored 18 points to lead New Mexico State. She was 6 of 8 from three-point range.

Long-range shooting proved to be the difference as New Mexico State was 9 of 18 on three-point shots and Seattle University was 5 of 14.

It was the second straight tough loss for Seattle U, which lost 58-57 to Missouri-Kansas City on Thursday.

Seattle U men routed at New Mexico State

The visiting Redhawks proved no match for New Mexico State, losing 86-53.

The Aggies (24-5, 10-3 WAC) took control early and held a 42-33 lead at halftime.

Morgan Means scored 13 to lead Seattle University (13-15, 5-8), which was held to 36.7 shooting (18 of 49).

Eli Chuha scored 17 points to lead New Mexico State and he was 7 of 7 from the field.