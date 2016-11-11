Alexis Montgomery leads Redhawks with 18 points.

The Idaho women’s basketball team hit 5 of 6 free throws down the stretch and held on to beat Seattle University 68-64 Friday night in a season-opening game at Connolly Complex.

A three-pointer by Alexis Montgomery with 1:23 to play snapped a 7-0 run by Idaho and gave the Redhawks a 61-60 lead.

But as the Vandals hit free throws, the Redhawks missed three shot attempts and suffered a key turnover.

Montgomery led SU with 18 points, including 12 in the first quarter. Kaylee Best and Claire Metoyer added 14 and 13 points, respectively, as the Redhawks shot 41 percent from the field for the game.

Idaho’s Mikayla Ferenz had 22 points.