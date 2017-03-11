The Seattle University women’s basketball team lost 63-48 to New Mexico State in the Western Athletic Conference championship game Saturday in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS — The Seattle University women’s basketball team lost 63-48 to New Mexico State in the Western Athletic Conference championship game Saturday at Orleans Arena.

Wilma Afunugo and Kaylee Best of SU (15-17) were named to the all-tournament team.

“Congrats to New Mexico State (24-6),” coach Suzy Barcomb said. “We made some runs at them, but they’re talented and they’re deep.”

Best drained a trey in the fourth quarter, tying the school’s Division I career record with 193 threes. Elle Kerfoot also made 193 threes as a Redhawk.

Afunugo had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Alex Montgomery tallied 10 points and 12 boards. Best contributed 11 points, five steals and four rebounds.

Seattle U will now await the release of the WNIT field. As the second-place finisher in the WAC, the Redhawks have an automatic berth in the tourney.