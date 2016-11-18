Alexis Montgomery scored 19 and the Redhawks beat UC Santa Barbara to give coach Suzy Barcomb her first win at Seattle U.

The victory was the first of the season for the Redhawks (1-2) and new coach Suzy Barcomb.

Montgomery shot 7 of 13 from the field and also had six rebounds. She scored six of the final nine points and helped the Redhawks go ahead for good, 53-51, with a jumper with 1:16 remaining.

Kaylee Best and Claire Metoyer each scored nine for the Redhawks. Kamira Sanders had eight points and seven rebounds.

Drew Edelman and Coco Miller each scored 16 for the Gauchos (1-2).