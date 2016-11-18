Alexis Montgomery scored 19 and the Redhawks beat UC Santa Barbara to give coach Suzy Barcomb her first win at Seattle U.
Alexis Montgomery scored 19 points to help the Seattle U women to a 58-53 victory over UC Santa Barbara at the Connolly Complex on Friday night.
The victory was the first of the season for the Redhawks (1-2) and new coach Suzy Barcomb.
Montgomery shot 7 of 13 from the field and also had six rebounds. She scored six of the final nine points and helped the Redhawks go ahead for good, 53-51, with a jumper with 1:16 remaining.
Kaylee Best and Claire Metoyer each scored nine for the Redhawks. Kamira Sanders had eight points and seven rebounds.
Most Read Stories
- Trump supporter in state Senate says some protests are ‘economic terrorism,’ should be felonies
- Flesh-eating bacteria traced to tilapia bought from Bellevue market
- Earl Thomas, Rob Gronkowski have cool Twitter exchange about hard hit in Sunday's game
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Cheap Eats: Some of Seattle’s greatest food isn’t found at the priciest places | PNW Magazine WATCH
Drew Edelman and Coco Miller each scored 16 for the Gauchos (1-2).
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.