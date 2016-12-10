UC Riverside held the Seattle University women’s basketball team scoreless in the final two minutes to eke out a 58-54 victory Saturday.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – UC Riverside held the Seattle University women’s basketball team scoreless in the final two minutes to eke out a 58-54 victory Saturday.

Alexis Montgomery led the Redhawks (2-8) with 22 points and eight rebounds.

Down 48-36 in the third quarter, Seattle U (2-8) turned the game around with a 14-3 run.

Seattle last led 54-53 after a Kaylee Best basket with 2:09 to play.

The Highlanders (3-3) immediately got a basket to regain the lead and closed out the game with three free throws.