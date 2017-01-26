Redhawks get 21 points from Kaylee Best in pushing two-time defending WAC champion to extra time.
Brooke Salas scored 26 points and had 12 rebounds as New Mexico State survived Seattle U in overtime for a 73-69 victory in a Western Athletic Conference game Thursday night in Las Cruces, N.M.
The Redhawks (7-13, 4-1) pushed the two-time defending conference-champion Aggies (14-6, 6-0) to the limit.
Kaylee Best scored 21 points to lead the Redhawks.
New Mexico State’s Moriah Mack also scored 26 points.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle ‘won’t be bullied,’ will fight Trump’s sanctuary-city order, mayor says
- Seattle cop’s son killed after trying to stop car prowler in Sammamish VIEW
- What does Trump’s action on sanctuary cities mean for Seattle? Here’s what we know
- Seahawks assistant head coach for defense Rocky Seto leaves team to enter ministry
- Shooter sent Facebook message to Breitbart's Milo Yiannopoulos before gunfire at UW protest, police say
“I thought we showed a lot of heart to come back and tie it late,” said SU coach Suzy Barcomb. “Our growth now needs to come in overtime. I thought defensively, we were rock-solid.”
The Redhawks held a 40-36 advantage in rebounding, but the Aggies picked up 12 steals among 17 SU turnovers for 22 points.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.