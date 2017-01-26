Redhawks get 21 points from Kaylee Best in pushing two-time defending WAC champion to extra time.

Brooke Salas scored 26 points and had 12 rebounds as New Mexico State survived Seattle U in overtime for a 73-69 victory in a Western Athletic Conference game Thursday night in Las Cruces, N.M.

The Redhawks (7-13, 4-1) pushed the two-time defending conference-champion Aggies (14-6, 6-0) to the limit.

Kaylee Best scored 21 points to lead the Redhawks.

New Mexico State’s Moriah Mack also scored 26 points.

“I thought we showed a lot of heart to come back and tie it late,” said SU coach Suzy Barcomb. “Our growth now needs to come in overtime. I thought defensively, we were rock-solid.”

The Redhawks held a 40-36 advantage in rebounding, but the Aggies picked up 12 steals among 17 SU turnovers for 22 points.