The Redhawks shoot 60 percent from the field and improve to 7-1 in WAC play.
Seattle U shot 60 percent and cruised to an 82-53 victory over winless Chicago State in a WAC women’s game Thursday night at the Connolly Complex.
Seattle (10-13) improved to 7-1 in the WAC behind only unbeaten New Mexico State. The Redhawks have won five of its last six games.
The Redhawks made 33 of 55 field goals and were led by Wilma Afunugo with 19 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Jacinta Beckley had 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting and Claire Metoyer (4 of 5) and Kamira Sanders (5 of 7) each scored 10.
Jessica Cerda led the Cougars (0-23, 0-9) with 19 points.
Seattle holds an 9-3 lead all-time against Chicago State and has won nine of the last 10 meetings since 2011-12.
