The victory was certainly no surprise as Chicago State finished the season 0-29, but the final score is a bit deceiving. Seattle U led just 50-48 after the third quarter.

LAS VEGAS — The Seattle University women’s basketball team had no trouble advancing in the first round of the Western Athletic Conference tournament Wednesday, defeating Chicago State 78-60 at the Orleans Arena.

The victory was certainly no surprise as Chicago State finished the season 0-29, but the final score is a bit deceiving. Seattle U led just 50-48 after the third quarter.

Seattle U led 57-52 with 7:33 left, then went on a 10-0 run to take control.

The Redhawks play No. 6 seed Utah Valley (9-21) in the semifinals at 2:30 p.m. Friday. Utah Valley earned its berth with a 59-53 upset over Cal State Bakersfield (15-14), the No. 3 seed.

Wilma Afunugo had 22 on 11-of-16 shooting to lead Seattle University (14-16), the No. 2 seed.

Alexis Montgomery had 11 points, 18 rebounds and four assists for Seattle U, which outrebounded Chicago State 49-26.