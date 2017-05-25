The Redhawks overcame an early hole for an 11-9 victory over Utah Valley.

Janson Junk threw 31/3 innings as Seattle U came back to knock off Utah Valley, 11-9, in an elimination game Thursday at the WAC baseball tournament at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, Ariz.

The Wolverines (18-36) scored their first run in the top of the first on a sacrifice fly by Zac Willis and added three more in the third inning to take the 4-0 lead and one in the fourth to go up 5-0.

Sean Sutton got Seattle U (20-34-1) on the board with a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth and after reliever Tyler Oldenberg worked a scoreless top of the fifth, Chase Wells launched a three-run homer in the fifth, making it a one-run game, 5-4.

Utah Valley put four on the board in the top of the sixth to extend the lead but the Redhawks answered back with four in the bottom of the inning and then used a two-run single by Aaron Stroosma in the bottom of the seventh to take their first lead of the game.

Junk earned the win for Seattle U, scattering four hits to earn his sixth win of the season.

Seattle U will play No. 2 seed Cal State Bakersfield Friday morning in another elimination game beginning at 11 a.m. If they win, the Redhawks would play again at 3 p.m.

Other baseball

• Matt Winaker hit a two-run homer and drove in four runs as visiting No. 8 Stanford routed Washington State 13-2. The Cardinal (38-14, 19-9) had 15 hits. Shane Matheny was 3 for 4 for the Cougars (24-27, 10-18).

• Top-seeded Gonzaga roared past fourth-seeded Saint Mary’s 11-3 and into the winners’ bracket of the West Coast Conference championships at Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton, Calif.

Soccer

• Seattle Reign FC’s Megan Rapinoe is among the 21 players selected for the upcoming friendlies in Europe.

The national team’s first match is June 8 against Sweden in Gothenburg. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Pacific and can be seen on ESPN2.

Track and field

• Washington State’s Brock Eager, a Tahoma product, advanced to the NCAA championships during the first day of the NCAA West Region in Austin, Texas. Eager punched his ticket to the NCAA championships with his third-place finish in the men’s hammer at 223 feet, 10 inches, just under his lifetime-best throw of 225-3

• Kyra Brannan of Seattle Pacific went 19 feet, 5¼ inches to place 15th in the long jump in the NCAA Division II Track & Field Championships at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Note

• The Everett Silvertips have acquired a conditional sixth-round selection in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft from the Kootenay ice in exchange for goaltender Mario Petit.