Seattle University lost 68-52 at Wyoming. Washington State won 72-64 at BYU.

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Seattle University women’s basketball team lost 68-52 at Wyoming in the first round of the WNIT on Thursday night. The Redhawks’ season ended with a 15-18 record.

Kamira Sanders scored 17 points, while Kaylee Best set the Seattle U career three-point record.

“Wyoming is such a disciplined team,” said first-year coach Suzy Barcomb. “On our end, I thought Kamira was extra-special tonight.”

Sanders hit 5 of 12 field goals and was a perfect 7 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Best scored eight points and had a season-high seven steals. She finishes her Seattle U career with 195 three-pointers, passing Elle Kerfoot’s school record.

Ashlyn Lewey added eight points, while Jacinta Beckley scored eight in her first action after missing over a month with a hand injury.

SU has now made three Division I postseason appearances, including two in the WNIT.

Washington State 72, BYU 64

Alexys Swedlund scored 19 points in the game and the Cougars (13-19) shot 53 percent in the second half, knocking off BYU (20-12) at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday night.

Washington State outscored BYU 43-23 in the second half, netting the big upset on the road in the WNIT first-round battle of Cougars.

Caila Hailey added 17 points with eight steals and Pinelopi Pavlopoulou scored 11 points for WSU, which had 26 points off turnovers. BYU had led by as many as 14 points in the first quarter.

Washington State advance to face Wyoming in the second round, at 1 p.m. PT at Laramie on Saturday.