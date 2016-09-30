The Redhawks scored both goals in the first half, and the game was effectively put away before SU had a chance to honor its alumni at halftime.

With the stands packed with the who’s who of 50 years of Seattle University men’s soccer, the Redhawks beat No. 21 Utah Valley 2-0 in their Western Athletic Conference opener Friday night at Championship Field.

Sergio Rivas and Sam Langston each had their first goal of the season — just 1:26 apart — and the defense did the rest as the Redhawks (5-4, 1-0 WAC) posted their fourth shutout of the season.

Seattle U had a 17-7 shot advantage, including eight shots on frame.

The win kept SU unbeaten against the Wolverines in six all-time meetings, and it was just the third time this season Utah Valley has allowed more than one goal.

Redhawks goalkeeper Jordan Hadden, in just his second match of the year, made four saves.

Hockey

Matthew Wedman scored a pair of goals, leading the Seattle Thunderbirds to a 4-2 win over the host Vancouver (B.C.) Giants on Friday night in a Western Hockey League game.

The Thunderbirds play their first home game of the season at 7:05 p.m. Saturday against Portland at the ShoWare Center in Kent.

Also scoring Friday for the T-birds were Layne Bensmiller and Alexander True.

• Carter Hart stopped 31 shots, leading the Everett Silvertips to a 3-1 victory over the host Portland Winterhawks in a Western Hockey League game.

Graham Miller scored in the final minute of the second period to give the Silvertips the lead for good.

Matt Fonteyne scored an insurance goal for Everett early in the third period.

Patrick Bajkov gave the Silvertips a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute of the first period, but Portland tied it four minutes later.

Volleyball

• No. 17 Washington State(13-2 overall, 3-0 Pac-12) scored its third consecutive upset win over a higher-ranked team with a 3-2 victory over No. 9 Stanford (9-3, 3-1) before a 14-year best crowd of 2,522 in Bohler Gym. The set scores were 25-15, 17-25, 26-24, 26-28, and 15-8.

It was WSU’s fourth win over the Cardinal in 61 matches, and the first time the Cougars have defeated Stanford since 2002: a 3-1 win in Pullman.

“It is a huge win against a really good Stanford team,” Cougar coach Jen Greeny said. “I felt that our team was really resilient tonight. There were some ups and downs but we stuck with it. And to get it done in five, it is just a tremendous victory for this team, and another step in the right direction,”

Cougar senior Kyra Holt led the match with 17 kills and had five blocks. She became WSU’s all-time scoring leader with a career total of 1,726 points, eclipsing Megan Ganzer’s 2008-11 record of 1,707.5 points.