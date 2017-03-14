Redhawks finish at 12-over 876 with teammates Joe Harvie and Zack Overstreet tying for 18th at 1-over 217.

The Seattle U men’s golf team dropped strokes each day of the Bandon Dunes Championship on its way to a seventh-place finish at Old MacDonald Course at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Oregon on Tuesday.

The Redhawks finished with a three-round team score of 12-over 876 (298-293-285). Leading the way for SU were Joe Harvie and Zack Overstreet, who each shot a 1-over 217 to tie for 18th overall.

Washington State shot 2-over par to finish 11th at 17-over 881.

The Cougars tied their first-round score (+2, 290), after shooting 13-over par (301) in the second round Monday. No. 14 Oregon continued to dominate the tournament, shooting 12-under 276 for a three-round total of 28-under 836.

Texas Tech’s Hannes Ronneblad led after each round to capture the individual title with a total of 10-under 206. Oregon’s Wyndham Clark (-8, 208) and Edwin Yi (-8, 208) tied for second. Clark is ranked the second-best men’s collegiate golfer in the latest Golfweek rankings.

WSU junior Derek Bayley shot even-par 72 in the third round to finish tied for 31st with a three-round score of 4-over 220.

Notes

• The Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association (WIBCA) will host its annual boys All-State Senior All-Star Games on Saturday at Mountlake Terrace High.

The event gathers some of the state’s best basketball players in the 2017 graduating class to play each other in crossover matchups. The headliner is the Class 3A All-Stars against the Class 4A All-Stars at 6 p.m.

Expected to represent Class 4A is state champion Darius LuBom (Kentwood) and state tournament MVP Cameron Cranston (Union). The Class 3A lineup features Star Times picks Nate Pryor (West Seattle) and Jaylen Nowell (Garfield). The schedule: 2B All-Stars vs. 1B All-Stars, 2 p.m.; 1A All-Stars vs. 2A All-Stars, 4 p.m., 3A All-Stars vs. 4A All-Stars, 6 p.m.

• Three high-school caddies from the state of Washington have been awarded the Evans Scholarship, a full, four-year housing and tuition college grant offered to golf caddies, following a final selection meeting held at Seattle Golf Club.

Glenn Miller of Decatur High, Savannah Umali-Jepson of Holy Names and Zachary Peros of Skyview High in Vancouver were awarded scholarships.

They will begin college this fall at the University of Washington. The scholarship is valued at more than $100,000 over four years.