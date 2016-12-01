Freshman Morgan Means and redshirt sophomore Aaron Menzies combined for 45 points and 22 rebounds.

The Seattle University men’s basketball team, coming on the heels of a five-game road trip, shook off the rust and beat visiting Northwest University, 82-65, on Thursday at KeyArena.

The Redhawks (3-4) used a 25-4 run over the final 7:24 to win easily.

Menzies had his second double-double of the year, with a game-high 23 points to go along with 14 rebounds. Means added a career-high 22 points and had eight rebounds.

Northwest (10-0) counted the game as an exhibition on its schedule. Dak Shagren and Michael Dupree each scored 16 points for the Eagles. Northwest started hot from the field, hitting better than 53 percent in the opening frame.

SU’s Malik Montoya played 14 minutes in his first appearance since suffering a season-ending knee injury 13 games into the 2015-16 season.