Second-seeded Redhawks women play Chicago State at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
NCAA tournament berths are on the line this week as the Western Athletic Conference basketball tournaments take place in Las Vegas.
The Seattle University women (13-16, 10-4), the No. 2 seed in the WAC, begin tournament play Wednesday against No. 7 seed Chicago State at 4:30 p.m. at the Orleans Arena.
The Seattle U men (13-16, 5-9) are the fifth seed in the WAC tournament and will face fourth seed Utah Valley in the first round Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Orleans Arena.
The Seattle U women were one of just 10 Division I women’s teams to win at least seven more conference games than the season before after going 3-11 in the WAC last season.
Junior wing Alexis Montgomery leads Seattle U in scoring (16.3 per game), rebounds (7.9) and assists (3.1). New Mexico State is the top seed after going unbeaten in WAC action (22-6, 14-0), but Seattle U gave the Aggies two close games, losing in overtime at Las Cruces, N.M., and losing by three at home.
Senior guard Brendan Westendorf leads Seattle U men in scoring (14.3) and assists (3.7).
The championship games of both tournaments are Saturday.
