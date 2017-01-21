Joshua Braun hit two free throws with 15 seconds remaining as the Antelopes beat the Redhawks 61-57.

PHOENIX — Joshua Braun hit a pair of free throws with 15 seconds left to earn Grand Canyon a 61-57 win over Seattle University in a Western Athletic Conference men’s basketball game Saturday night.

Jack Shaughnessy hit a three-pointer with 57 seconds left to get the Redhawks within a point, 58-57. Keonta Vernon hit the first of two free throws to make it a two-point game, but the Redhawks did not get a shot off until Mataj Kavas missed a three-point attempt with four seconds to go.

Braun and DeWayne Russell each had 19 points to lead Grand Canyon (13-7, 3-1). The Antelopes shot 35.2 percent from the field (19 of 54).

Kavas finished with 16 points off the bench to lead Seattle U (9-10, 1-3), with Brendan Westendorf adding 15. The Redhawks shot 46.2 percent from the field (24 of 52).