Matej Kavas had a career-high 24 points and eight rebounds, Brendan Westendorf scored 21 and Seattle beat Chicago State 65-50 in a WAC game Saturday night at KeyArena.

The Redhawks (9-9, 1-2 Western Athletic Conference) pulled away with an 8-0 run to lead 47-35 on Scott Ulaneo’s layup with 9:50 left. The Cougars (5-15, 1-3) never got the deficit back within single digits from there.

Seattle trailed for most of the first half but took the lead for good during a 13-2 run late in the half and went into the intermission up 28-26.

Kavas made 4 of 7 from three-point range and Westendorf hit 3 of 9.

Seattle U’s Emmanuel Chibuogwu scored 12 points.

Seattle U shot 44.7 percent from the field. Two nights after managing just 56 percent from the free-throw line, the Redhawks returned to form, hitting 15 of 19 from the line.

Fred Sims Jr. had 18 points and Trayvon Palmer had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Chicago State. Sims had four three-pointers on 12 attempts and the Cougars made just 6 of 25 from long distance.